Students learn about notable African Americans living in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Middle School students at Howard Gardner MI Charter School in Scranton got a special lesson.

Glynis Johns, Founder of the Black Scranton Project, spoke to the students about many notable African Americans living in Scranton who accomplished great things such as prominent doctors, business owners, firefighters, and others.

Glynis also taught the kids about why we celebrate Black History Month and how it got its start. We spoke with Howard Gardners Principal who tells us why it is so important students learn about black history.

“Black people have contributed to the American culture as well as the global cultures in so many profound and impactful ways and we want to highlight that, we want to learn about that. All of us have our nationalities, and our race, and our colors. And the more we can learn about each other and what comes from our past, the more we can get along,” stated TreeAnne McEnery, Howard Gardner MI Charter School Principal.

It was a true celebration of black history at Howard Gardner MI Charter School in Scranton.