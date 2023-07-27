JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students from four counties got together Thursday afternoon to jam and prepare for an upcoming special program.

Thursday afternoon, members from the PA Jazz Institute rehearsed at the WVIA Studios in Pittston for their upcoming performance at the Downtown Scranton Jazz Fest. The ensemble is made up of students from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Monroe Counties.

“It’s important because it supplements their abilities as young talented individuals that they’re passionate about performing on their instrument and we’re trying to provide them with professional high-level skills,” said PA Jazz Insitute artistic director Marko Marcinko.

This program also gives students the opportunity to learn something new while stepping out of their comfort zone.

“A lot of people don’t see violin in a jazz group and, um, its, I’ve been training classical my entire life, so this is like very new for me and its opening, um, my abilities and making me a more versatile musician,” Wyoming Seminary sophomore Sarah Lytle.

“I absolutely love it it’s been great! I learn something new every year and I just can’t get enough of it. It’s so much fun,” said Wyoming Valley West senior RJ Bell.

Bell will also be performing a solo this year.

“It’s a lot of fun I just get to stand up and express myself and just say what I want and play what I want. It’s a lot of fun,” Bell said.

The ensemble of 15 practices for a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Downtown Scranton Jazz Fest is set for August 4 through August 6.