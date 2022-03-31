DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dallas Intermediate School 5th grade class is participating in the UNLESS contest sponsored by the Philadelphia Zoo.

It’s a contest designed to help raise awareness of conservation and environmental issues. The contest ends Thursday, with the winners to be announced in a few weeks.





Students at Dallas will be working on constructing a butterfly cafe for monarch butterflies over the next few months.

The students have designed the layout themselves, including multiple spots for different flower types and landscaping.

It will be an ongoing project as they build the cafe, and they plan to keep working on it as they move on to middle school.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on the student-created cafe in later editions of Eyewitness News.