Students in Abington Heights School District return to the classroom, after nearly a year of virtual learning

ABINGTON HEIGHTS, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s been almost a full year since the Abington heights school district has been able to do a full week of school in their buildings.

“We’re so excited that you’re very grateful to all the work of our history teachers and our staff to get our buildings ready,” said Mike Mahon, Superintendent for Abington Heights School District.

In total, about 3,500 students were affected. While they were able to get in some hybrid learning earlier this year, administrators and students tell us it’s good to be back.

“This is a great day. We’re being cautious, you know, we know that this is a very serious thing we’re undertaking but to have our kids back five days a week it’s just it’s just a really great thing,” Mahon said.

“I’m more of an in-person. So, I think it’ll be a little bit stressful the first couple days after that we should be okay,” said Troy Kester a sophomore at Abington Heights High School.

The Abington Heights School District has been aggressive with getting feedback from the students and families.

Superintendent Mahon tells Eyewitness News that 85 percent of those families, wanted to come back to a full in person learning environment, but the 15 percent that are staying at home will continue to be supported in a virtual learning environment.

“We’re just about a year away from having been shut down, you know we’re working through this together,” Mahon said.

The district understands that they are going to have to adjust with the times to get through the end of this school year, and into next.