Students hold socially-distanced mini concerts in school parking lots





WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mini-band concerts by schools in the Scranton Diocese are being held in their parking lots with students socially distanced.

Students from St. Judes, Holy Family and St. Nicholas were at the first concert of the day.

Their big spring concert of the year was canceled in May due to COVID-19. Students performed group songs and solos and parents, grandparents and siblings were the audience.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the story on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.



