WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, student’s attending King’s College organized in protest of the Supreme Court’s leaked proposition to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The protest started around noon at King’s College and eventually moved over to the courthouse.







The college’s president, Rev. Thomas P. Looney, granted the students permission to gather based on the school’s demonstration policy though did not endorse the demonstration itself.

In a statement, Rev. Looney says he supports the teaching of the Roman Catholic Church, which states, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person—among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

When asked for a statement on the leaked Roe v. Wade decision, Eric Deabill, a representative for the Diocese of Scranton, stated they would not comment on the leaked draft until the Supreme Court’s decision is officially released.