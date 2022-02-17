Students going virtual after roof fire at school in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students of a local Christian school will be learning virtually Thursday after their school caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

It was a scary moment for students at Triboro Community Church when their building caught fire as they were in class around 1:00 p.m. Luckily everyone made it out okay. About 80 students and staff were inside the Triboro Community Church when it caught fire. Multiple area fire departments rushed to the scene on South Main Street and got the flames under control.

A state police fire marshal says contractors were tarring the roof when it caught fire. Fueled by the wind, the flames spread to the insulation, catching 90 percent of the roof on fire. No one was injured, but parents and Triboro Christian Academy staff say their kids are shaken up.

“The immediate instinct is the safety of the kids. To get the kids out, make sure they’re safe,” said Triboro Christian Academy Administrator, Erika Weber.

“I ran through to clear it, make sure everything was clear upstairs and then downstairs, making sure no one was in the building,” said Keith Weber who is the Pastor at Triboro Christian Academy.

There is extensive water damage. Eyewitness News is told the ceiling inside the church collapsed due to all the water.

Students will learn virtually indefinitely until they are able to return.