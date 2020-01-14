Students Get Hands-On With Mobile Science Lab

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wyoming Area 8th graders were tasked today with a simulation exercise to find the source of well water contamination.

It’s one of three individual simulations/experiments they will get to do this week.

PA Farm Bureau’s Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab is a 40-foot-long trailer which contains 12 workstations to complete hands-on experiments.

Students from the Wyoming Area Secondary Center engage in hands-on science experiments in this mobile classroom on wheels.

Up to 26 students at a time can step inside the lab for engaging hands-on science experiments and STEM lessons.

