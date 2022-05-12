WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at the Weatherly Area High School will get to learn about future careers in a fun and interactive way.

Tiffany Huff is a guidance counselor at Weatherly Area and said the school tries to help students who are in the career exploration process. She said “Working on Wheels” is a hands-on learning process that hopes to entice the students to explore careers early on.

The goal of the event is to get students talking with professionals and give them a chance to explore the work vehicles. Vice-principal Chris Kimmel said the school wanted to give students the opportunity to explore careers in person, not just in a textbook.

Students are able to find their spark with programs like the 180-day program which provides students with resources in exploring career options and the Crunch program where during lunch professionals will come in and talk to students about possible future careers.

Kimmel said he is grateful that the school and community is excited to help the students explore their futures.

Students will get to explore from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.