KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Youth homelessness has become a growing problem in our area. More than 3,000 students were identified as homeless in northeastern Pennsylvania in the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness, held their very first conference.

The goal is to make people aware and teach them about youth homelessness, how to identify it, and how to help.

“It’s very important, I mean these are our children, and you know what homelessness is something that they of course can’t control. Even foster situations, I think that one thing that’s important to recognize is the traumatic impact that being homeless or being put into foster care has on children,” said Jeff Zimmerman, Regional Coordinator for the Homeless and Foster Children in Education.

Anyone in need of help can go online for more information on how to get help.