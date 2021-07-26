Students encouraged to vaccinate ahead of 21-22 school year

In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Education is encouraging all students above the age of 12 to get vaccinated ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

With the new school year roughly a month away, it is suggested that all students returning for in-person classes to receive a vaccine to protect themselves and others.

“There are safe and effective vaccines available to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As students look forward to returning to classes, getting a vaccine should be considered an essential back-to-school item on this year’s list” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.

All children ages 12 and up are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

