Students encouraged to vaccinate ahead of 21-22 school year

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Education is encouraging all students above the age of 12 to get vaccinated ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
With the new school year roughly a month away, it is suggested that all students returning for in-person classes to receive a vaccine to protect themselves and others.
“There are safe and effective vaccines available to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As students look forward to returning to classes, getting a vaccine should be considered an essential back-to-school item on this year’s list” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
All children ages 12 and up are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
