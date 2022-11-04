KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at Wyoming Seminary got down in the dirt today to help beautify their campus and help the environment.

The climate science and sustainability group has been planting 10 trees every year at the school. They do it to help grow awareness of excessive carbon in the atmosphere and to help with runoff as well.

Organizers say despite the seemingly small nature of their work, every bit helps.

“I think it’s [so] that we can all do something to help, even if you dont think you can. So trying to do whatever you can to help is going to make a difference, even if it doesn’t seem like it,” said Trinity Kong, a student at Wyoming Seminary.

The students encourage everyone to get involved in helping the environment by starting at home.