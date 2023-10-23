SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle and a school bus carrying students collided as school let out on Monday.

The collision occurred Monday afternoon around 4:23 at 93 Independence Road, in front of East Stroudsburg Elementary School.

The school police officer told 28/22 News the car and the school bus “bumped into each other” in the school bus parking lot.

According to the officer, out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to have all the students on the bus checked by emergency responders.

Officials say no one was injured and both vehicles were able to drive away.