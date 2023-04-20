SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — High school students launched into what could be their futures on Thursday as they got a glimpse of what a career in physics could look like.

Over 150 students from dozens of area high schools gathered to compete in the Hayes Family Science Competition.

The event gives high school physics and engineering students the opportunity to put their skills to the test.

This year they launched a basketball from a trebuchet, a type of catapult that uses a long arm and weight to throw an object.

“The students were given some basic measurements, and then they were given a simulation tool an online website that they were able to use and plug some values in and then there were a couple of things that they had to estimate, so the weight and the size of the basketball, as well as what angle of release,” said Event Emcee, Mitchell Sporing.

The competition is just part of what the students enjoy about participating.

“It’s just a really good opportunity to have fun with physics and meet other people who like doing this and the competition is fun,” said Minerva Corea of North Pocono High School.

The moderator of this science competition hopes students will walk away with a whole new perspective on physics.

For the individual competition, John Lockwood, from Delaware Valley High School won first place.

For the group competition, Delaware Valley High School was also the overall winner.

Eyewitness News wishes congratulations to all winning teams.