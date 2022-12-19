HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of students are helping some of their own. Students from the Hazleton Area High School National Honor Society and Pennsylvania State Police teamed up to provide a special Christmas to special needs students in the area.

Since 2012, the program brings joy to these students by focusing on interaction with their peers.

Every student who attends the event receives a gift from Santa.

“It brings the students together as well in the course of their school day they might not interact with other individuals based upon lunch schedules and things like that its really important for them to see how important other people are and what Christmas means to them as well,” said Trooper David Peters of Troop N.

Six schools in the district participate in the annual program.