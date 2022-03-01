Students and staff showing support for Ukraine in Luzerne County

FORTY FORTY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children and staff at the Susquehanna Prep-Apple Tree Nursery and Primary School in Forty Fort are showing their support for the people in Ukraine.

The youngsters are learning about the events in Ukraine. Once a day, starting Tuesday, students will ring bells while chanting “Let Freedom Ring” and ‘Godspeed Ukraine.’

Natalia Kostak is a teacher at Susquehanna Prep-Apple Tree and she is also from Belarus and her husband’s family is from Ukraine. She shared a message in Russian with the people of Ukraine.

“Hello my name is Natalia Kostak, I’m a teacher here at Susquehanna Prep-Apple Tree. We are thinking about you, we are praying for you and we are hoping that you overcome this war,” she said in Russian.

The students and staff posted their videos to social media to inspire other schools to do something similar.