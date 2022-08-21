LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lake-Lehman High School Senior is using her school project to raise money for a good cause.

Allyson Moyer hosted a Karate Tournament, Monday, to support the Wilson Family to offset medical and household expenses after Robert Wilson’s recent diagnosis with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The tournament featured four categories participants could compete. Moyer says she is happy to be able to help a local family in need.

“They’re a local family, so it’s very special to them to receive this money,” said Allyson Moyer, the organizer.

“We were like this is a very good cause and this is a good way to put the profit to use,” Moyer added.

Moyer raised more than$9000on Monday for the Wilson family.