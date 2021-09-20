Student struck by vehicle while waiting for bus, driver arrested for suspicion of DUI

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student was taken to the hospital after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while waiting for the bus Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Liberty Street around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

As police arrived on scene they spoke with the victim, a 13-year-old boy who sustained injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle while waiting to get on the school bus. The student was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital.

Reports say, police then spoke with the driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male who appeared to be intoxicated. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and the toxicology results are pending.