Student loan scams, what you need to know

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Scammers are at it again, this time using student loans to steal your hard-earned cash.

The U.S. Department of Education extended the federal student loan payment pause to May 1. But, with this comes scammers who are telling people they need to pay up now.

People have reported receiving phone calls, emails, letters and texts offering them relief from their student loans or warning them that student loan forgiveness programs would end soon. The federal government says these so-called student loan debt relief companies offering these types of services typically don’t offer any relief at all. More often than not they’re fraudsters who want your money.

Here are a few things you should look out for first if they require you to pay up-front or monthly fees for help. Second, if they promise immediate and total loan forgiveness. Finally, if they ask for your FAFSA ID username and password.

If you’ve already shared information you shouldn’t have, contact your federal loan servicer to revoke any power of attorney or third-party authorization.

For more key tips on what you should be looking out for when it comes to possible student loan scams, you can visit Studentaid.Gov.