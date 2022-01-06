Student loan relief program available for PA nurses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The burden of student loans is common for many graduates here in the commonwealth, but one new program is working to relieve some of those expenses for nurses.

The COVID-19 nursing workforce initiative was unveiled in September 2021 with the aim of providing greater support to Pennsylvania nurses amidst the immense challenges of the pandemic.

As part of this initiative, the student loan relief for nurses program was established to help nurses throughout the commonwealth who have been fighting on the frontlines. The state is using $5 million of its COVID relief funds to provide some student loan relief.

“I go into the schools and I see the students now saying I want to be a nurse, I want to to go into that field. And that is sort of surprising to me after everything the medical community has gone through,” said Robin Walker, Higher Education Access Partner, Northeast Region.

Nurses can be selected to get up to $2,500 for each year of work beginning with 2020. The funds will last for no more than 3 years, with a maximum benefit of $7,500.

Qualifying nurses must work in Pennsylvania. If selected, the payment will go directly to your loan servicers.

Applications are now open and can be found online at PA Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program.