TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Keystone College announced a Tunkhannock High School student made history as the first student to earn an associate’s degree from the college while in high school.

In a release, Keystone College says that Emily Seward will be walking across the stage at Tunkhannock High School in June to receive more than just her high school diploma.

Seward, according to Keystone College, will be the first high school student to earn enough college credits to be awarded an associate degree from the institution.

According to Keystone College, Seward will be awarded an associate degree in early childhood education thanks to Keystone’s dual enrollment program with the Tunkhannock Area School District.

The program allows students from a variety of school districts to take high school and college courses for college credits.

“I’m really proud of the work I’ve completed, Of course, it’s been challenging at times but I know I’m off to a great start as I begin my college career,” said Seward.

“We’re so proud of what Emily has achieved. She has really exceeded our expectations in every way, and I know her family and everyone at Tunkhannock is thrilled for her,” said Greg Ellsworth, director of the Tunkhannock Area’s Career and Technology Education program.

“I’d like to encourage other high school students to take advantage of this program if they possibly can. It’s a great way to save money and get your foot in the door as you begin your college career,” Seward explained.

Anyone interested in Keystone’s pre-college and dual enrollment programs can find information online.