SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student attending a program at the Shamokin Area Middle/High School was found to have a gun in their possession on Tuesday.

According to Shamokin Area Superintendent Chris Venna, on Tuesday morning a gun was taken from the backpack of a student who was attending a program at the Shamokin Area Middle/High School.

School officials say Coal Township police and the student’s parents were notified and the student was removed from the property.

Superintendent Venna and Mt. Carmel Area Superintendent, Pete Cheddar, posted a statement on the school district’s website, stating:

There is no word yet as to why the student had the gun or if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will update you as we learn more.