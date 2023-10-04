GABLE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials report a student was flown to a hospital after they fell during a school hiking trip.

According to the Montoursville Area High School, around 10:45 a.m., Wednesday a group of students were on a hiking trip at Jacoby Falls in Gable Township.

School officials stated a high school student accidentally fell while hiking and crews were called for a rope rescue.

Montoursville Fire Department confirmed they performed a rope rescue to get the student who fell off the ledge of Jacoby Falls Trail.

The current condition of the student is unknown at this time. Firefighters said they would normally take someone to the hospital in an ambulance, but the student was transported in a helicopter.