OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday night, an investigation was launched into a stubborn fire in Lackawanna County.

The vacant slaughterhouse in Olyphant went up in flames Saturday afternoon and flared up a couple of times since.

The fire scene at hull avenue and ash street was once a slaughterhouse.

Sunday night, it is in ruins because of flames that proved difficult to fight.

One day after a massive fire tore through this vacant slaughterhouse, neighbors can’t believe it ever happened.

“And he said, ‘Atlantic Veal’s on fire!’ so I ran out here and it was just a puff of smoke,” said Olyphant resident Natalie Magdon.

The Yazdziks live next to the fire scene and watched as their streets and skies filled with smoke.

“I saw a lot of smoke, so I called him and told him to come outside. By that time it was like really engulfed, there was a lot of flames. The thick black smoke,” said Rae Yazdzik of Olyphant.

“I’m thinking it was another false alarm because we have so many of them back here with the kids being in there. The cops come down, the fire trucks come down. So when I went out, I saw the smoke and said ‘well I guess it really happened then,” said Olyphant resident Joey Yazdzik.

Other neighbors were also startled by the fire.

“I actually live right across the street, but I was heading out to Philadelphia. Nowhere in the area, but Mr. Wayne, I sent him a text asked him to shovel my sidewalks and he actually pretty much was the first one here that saw the fire start,” said Mike Magdon from Olyphant.

“I smelt a little something burning and before you know it I got to the end of the sidewalk and I seen a police officer flying up doing about 80 miles and hour and I had no idea what was going on. So when I looked down the street, I saw the flames coming out of the two windows that were here,” said Olyphant resident Wayne Orgonas.

Firefighters had to overcome a low water supply. They turned to the nearby Lackawanna River as the main water source to douse the flames.

The flames burned throughout the night and hours later into the morning.

“The Olyphant Fire Department had to come back four times because some of the embers inside just kept rekindling,” said Natalie.

The man who bought the vacant property eight months ago was out of town during the time of the fire.

“It’s a shame, it really is. I think my major reaction is that no one got hurt that I’m aware of. I asked several people on-site that there were no injuries or anything like that which is awesome,” said Adam Guiffrida, the property owner of 218 Hull Avenue

The overall reaction? Grateful for the work that put an end to the persistent flames.

“You know, my heart goes out to the firefighters, there was a lot of them there. You know, getting pulled out on a Saturday. They got wives, kids, and that’s a shame,” said Guiffrida.

The cause of the fire in Olyphant is still under investigation.