BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new local museum is holding its grand opening this weekend. It’s dedicated to a Stuart Tank that was used during World War II.

The tank was one of 15,000 manufactured in Berwick during the war and was brought back to the borough in 2016.

On display is an M3 Stuart Light Tank, which was built in Berwick between 1940 through 1944. Tom McLaughlin said these tanks went to the Allies in World War II, and with the U.S. when we joined.

The M3 was one of the first tanks that were built for the army by a private contractor, McLaughlin said the supply line was so tight that the company actually had to make their own armor plate to keep up with demand.

The Stuart Tank Memorial Museum is set to open this weekend, a project that had been in the works since 2004. McLaughlin said they started selling 50-cent candy bars to raise money to build this museum. Now, just under 20 years later, they have a tank on loan from the Marine Corps Museum, they have a building that they got from a community grant, their own M5 A1 Tank and a D7 Dozer.