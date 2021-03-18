Struggling Lackawanna County small businesses get help through new grant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $150,000 CARES Technology Assistance Grant was awarded Thursday to Lackawanna College.

This is to support an initiative to create e-commerce and websites for struggling small businesses in Scranton. It’s an extension of Lackawanna College’s Rally for Restaurants and in partnership with the college’s Venture Lab.

The grant will help 36 businesses, targeting specifically restaurants.

Logan Westrope spoke with one of the businesses who has been struggling during the pandemic, and has the story on how these websites will help her business as takeout options have been on high demand, on later editions of Eyewitness News.