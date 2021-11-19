Structure fire reported in Bradford County

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – First responders are at the scene of an active structure fire in Bradford County.

According to officials, the fire is at a building on Moore Hill Road in Athens, a rural section of the region.

According to our reporter at the scene, Moore Hill Road is being blocked to traffic.

Athens Borough, Litchfield, Towanda, and North Towanda Fire Departments are at the scene, as well as Greater Valley EMS.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.