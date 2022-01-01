Structure fire in Nescopeck sends pet to hospital

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A residential fire that broke out Sunday evening in Nescopeck sent one dog to a veterinary hospital.

According to Don Hess, Chief of Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company, the residents of the house in the 430 block of West Second Street had just arrived home when the flames broke out around 8:00 pm.





Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the second story of the home and the blaze sent one dog to a veterinary hospital.

Chief Hess said they are working to determine a cause and if the house is a total loss.