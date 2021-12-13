Structure fire in Huntington Township displaces four, three cats missing

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A structure fire in Huntington Township displaced four people and left three pet cats unaccounted for Monday.

The call for the fire came in shortly after 10:00 a.m. One woman was reported to be home at the time of the fire, but she did get out safely.

Smoke was billowing out of the roof and windows as crews fought the fire.







In addition to Huntington Township Fire Department Salem township, Berwick, Hanover area, Nanticoke and Mocanaqua responded as well.