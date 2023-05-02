SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Scranton, crews were called to a fire that heavily damaged a home Tuesday evening.

At about 5:20 p.m., crews responded to a fire on Pen-Y-Bryn Drive and Assistant Fire Chief Brian Scott tells Eyewitness News crews were met with heavy smoke upon arrival.

After the homeowner was safely out of the house, firefighters searched the residence before attacking the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Scott.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott tells Eyewitness News the fire tore through the house and heavily damaged the home before being quickly put out by firefighters.

The Red Cross was not called as the homeowner does have family to stay with for the time being.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation at this time.