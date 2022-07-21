WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews in Wilkes-Barre responded to a call of a structure fire Thursday evening.

Crews responded to 50 Custer Street around 6:00 p.m., Wednesday evening for heavy flames from a house fire.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control, however, seven people have been displaced and one dog died.











Eyewitness News crews on the scene say the home at 50 Custer Street sustained a lot of damage and the flames spread next door, to 48 Custer Street, which also sustained damage.

The American Red Cross is coming in to help out those individuals who have been displaced by the structure fire.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.