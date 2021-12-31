Structure fire breaks out at V Spot Bar in Scranton, closed for all NYE events

SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews have responded to a structure fire at the V Spot Bar in Scranton that has closed the bar and all New Years Eve events.

There were no visible flames, however, smoke, and fire were on the second and third floors.

According to Co-owner Vinnie Archer, the bar was closed at the time of the fire, as a man on the roof caused it.

Archer says, the bar usually opens at 3:00 p.m. but today had planned to open at 7:00 p.m., so thankfully, no one was inside the bar when the fire broke out.





Police have closed Providence Road at Albright Avenue as they work to get the fire under control.

Archer says they are hoping to be back open by next weekend but will be closed for the week.

“Our hearts are broken but we will be…we will probably be back open in a week or two, hopefully,” said Archer.

Fire Chief John Judge says the call came in at 5:00 p.m. for a three-story structure fire, with the second and third floors used for storage.

“Crews did a great job and knocked down flames quickly,” said Fire Chief John Judge.

Judge also stated the fire inspector says it was accidental and it took about a half-hour to get under control. There is smoke and water damage to the exterior and interior structure of the building but it wasn’t a total loss.