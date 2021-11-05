Stroudsburg’s one-stop-shop for Holiday crafts works through nationwide shortage

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For more than a century, the American Ribbon Manufacturer has served Monroe County with ribbon, crafts, and holiday goods.

“It’s a season that’s never been before,” said Assistant Manager of American Ribbon Factory, Joann Pohutski.

American Ribbon Manufacturer has been here on ann street since 1913… starting out as a ribbon mill and expanding into a store. Along with other local businesses, it’s taking a hit from supply chain shortages.

“I am very nervous. We just got a shipment in from our one company… and I have still yet to receive my Christmas trees this year,” said Pohutski.

Around this time of year, stockings and fake Christmas trees are popular items here at American Ribbon. Pohutski tells Eyewitness News if a customer wanted this Christmas tree, she’d sell it right off the floor due to stock issues.





When asked where her ordered holiday items are, she knew the answer.

“It’s pretty much sitting in a harbor somewhere or sitting in a storing facility right now,” said Pohutski.

Pohutski says her Christmas orders are from out of the country but her shipping company is working around the clock to help them stock the store.

Regardless of the shortages, out-of-town customers are still stopping to shop and leaving with a smile.

“The selection of specialty Christmas cards. They were lovely and I go with a theme every year and I found just what I wanted,” said Mountain Top resident Gina Roberts.

“I bought some Christmas presents, some red birds which are my favorite thing, and I just had a jolly ole time walking around,” said Mary Jane Gendler, who resides in Moutain Top.