Reeders woman not letting anything stop her from her dream

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg woman is putting up the fight of a lifetime.

26-year-old Tiffany Johnson from Reeders found out she had stage 1 breast cancer in June, at the same time she and her family bought Timbers Pub and Grill for her to take over. All right in the middle of the pandemic.

Fortunately, Johnson had the cancer removed but is still making her way through chemo treatments while opening a restaurant at the same time. She says staying positive and not stressing out over things you can’t control is helping her stay strong.







The community rallied around Johnson and bought more than 300 shirts that read “Tiff’s fight is our fight” that’s helping her pay medical bills.

