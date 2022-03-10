Stroudsburg woman fights township to keep her 36 chickens

STROUDSBURG TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back in July, the Stroud Township Zoning Ordinance delivered a cease and desist order to Dawn Waters, a woman who owns 36 hens and several roosters at her home in the township.





The notice states that Waters’ chickens break the following ordinance:

A maximum of five customary household pets may be kept

The keeping of farm animals such as cattle, horses, goats and pigs shall require a minimum lot area of three acres plus an additional 1/2 acre of land for each animal more than the first animal

Stables, runways or animal exercise pens shall be located a minimum of 60 feet from property lines or road right-of-way lines

No animal(s) shall be kept in a manner which provides harborage or breeding ground for flies, vermin, or other vectors

No animal(s) shall be kept under conditions that violate the provisions of Pennsylvania law relating to cruelty to animals (found at 18 Pa.C.S.A.)

No animal(s), including customary household pets, shall be kept in such a manner as to cause a violation of the performance standards contained within this chapter

Poisonous animals shall not be kept as pets

Exotic wildlife shall not be kept as pets except as permitted under 58 Pa. Code Chapter 147

Animal carcasses shall be properly disposed of within 24 hours after the animal’s death

Waters and her attorney filed an appeal, which has since been denied, that chicken and/or fowl are not listed in the above ordinance and should not be compared to the larger animals that are listed.

She tells Eyewitness News her chickens provide her with 2-dozen eggs a day, which she uses as a food source, along with several of her neighbors.

Now her attorney is asking for the judge to reconsider the denial of the appeal.

Eyewitness News reporter Sydney Kostus sat down with Waters about the situation and what she plans to do moving forward.