Stroudsburg thrift store ready to reopen

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local thrift store that benefits the Women’s Resources of Monroe County is ready to reopen after a car smashed into the building earlier this year.

The manager tells Eyewitness News that renovations to the wall and floor took several weeks. The shop is currently operating under a ‘soft’ opening until its grand reopening celebration later this month.







All of the store’s sales are donated to the women’s resources of Monroe County, providing service for victims of domestic violence.

To learn more about the store you can visit the Echo Facebook page.