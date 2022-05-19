STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — They are back! The snowmen that is.

These snowmen are life-sized, pieces of art, painted by local artists and placed throughout Stroudsburg Borough each Winter.

Now in the Springtime, the snowmen are auctioned off to the highest bidder to raise money for next year’s designs.

An organizer behind the event says people come out from across the country to bid on the snowmen, which start at $500.







“What we wanted to do was to help the artists of our area and also the businesses as well and we combine the two and that’s our name, GO Collaborative. So we want to work and collaborate with all of those entities and bring people into our town,” said Jody Singer, Vice President, GO Collaborative.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at the Venture auto showroom in Stroudsburg, beginning at 1:00 p.m.