Police charge two after deadly drug overdose in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly drug overdose.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 22-year-old, Toni Boice and 30-year-old, Andrew Washington are charged in the case after a man was found unresponsive in Stroudsburg.

Troopers state on July 23, 2021, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department responded to the 700 block of Monroe Street and found the victim, Keith Czerwinski, 30, unresponsive. Czerwinski was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say, Boice, Czerwinski’s girlfriend, told police that Czerwinski had fallen asleep around 7:30 p.m. the night before. Once Boice woke up the next day around 5:00 p.m., she discovered Czerwinski unresponsive.

According to the court documents, Boice admitted to investigators her awareness of Czerwinski using heroin the night before and that is why he was unresponsive.

PSP stated say Boice tried to revive him and threw drug packets labeled ‘Got Milk?’ containing heroin, down the toilet before the authorities arrived.

Earlier on July 23, investigators conducted a drug raid at a residence owned by Andrew Washington. During the investigation, police say it was discovered that Washington sold drug bags marked with the label ‘Got Milk?’ the same as the one found in Czerwinski’s possession.

The toxicology report states Czerwinski died from an overdose of fentanyl and alprazolam.

Washington is facing several charges including involuntary manslaughter, intent to manufacture, deliver, possession of drugs, drug delivery resulting in death.

Boice is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.