Stroudsburg Meals on Wheels jump-starts holiday gift drive

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County Meals on Wheels kicked off its Holiday gift drive on Thursday.

Santa joined the very special event that has been going on for the past several years.

Meals on Wheels are looking for small items to be donated such as books, puzzles, lotion, body wash, socks, mittens, etc.





Anyone interested in donating or more information can call 570-424-8794 or visit their website. The donations with be distributed to more than 275 clients at the end of the holiday season

Gifts may also be donated at the Meals on Wheels Stroudsburg location on Rt 209.