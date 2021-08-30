Stroudsburg man wanted on drug charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man from Stroudsburg who is wanted on drug charges from May of this year.

Police initially stopped 25-year-old Malcolm Hunt for a traffic violation, but officers say they smelled marijuana. Hunt was unable to produce his paperwork and police say they noted his eyes were red and he was very fidgety.

After police asked Hunt to step out of the car, they searched him and found a knife in his waistband, court papers say. When police asked if there he had drugs on him, they say he told them he wanted a lawyer.

Upon arrival to the jail, it was found that Hunt had a bag of suspected marijuana and three bundles of suspected heroin hidden in his buttocks area, the affidavit says.

Police later obtained a search warrant for his car which was found to have $940 and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s location is asked to call Detective Kim Lippincott at (570) 460-9600.