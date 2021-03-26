Stroudsburg man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man convicted of producing child pornography will be spending the next who decades in prison.

Daniel Palmitessa of Stroudsburg was sentenced on Thursday to serve 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation, the US Attorney of the Middle District of PA announced Friday. He was found guilty of producing of child pornography and the enticement of minors to engage in sexual activity.

Investigators say Palmitessa created child pornography from January 13, 2013 through January 2016 and communicated with a minor over the internet from February 2018 through April 2018, attempting to persuade them to engage in sexual activity with him.