Stroudsburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting meet up with underage girl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg man who attempted to use the internet to try and entice a 12-year-old female to engage in sexual acts, was sentenced to prison, the United State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Robert Duus, 35, to 10 years in prison to be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, the release states.

“On September 24, 2020, during online communication with a law enforcement officer posing as the mother of a minor female, Duus agreed to pay money to the mother in exchange for sexual intercourse with the minor,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Duus then traveled to Tannersville, for the purpose of meeting the mother and minor, where he was arrested on scene.

At sentencing, Judge Mannion ordered Duus to also comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to reports.