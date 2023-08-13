EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A hiking expedition came to a tragic end for a young Monroe County man in New Hampshire.

Authorities in New Hampshire say it happened Friday on Mount Madison in the White Mountains National Forest Presidential Range.

21-year-old Jason Apreku of Stroudsburg was hiking with friends in the freezing cold when he collapsed from a medical emergency.

His friends began CPR and called for help, but severe wind prevented a rescue helicopter from getting to him in time.

The helicopter arrived the next day and took Apreku’s body and his friends off the mountain.