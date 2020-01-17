Stroudsburg Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 71-year-old Stroudsburg man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal crash back in April of 2018.

State Police say Pedro Leon was driving drunk when his car crashed head-on into an SUV along State Route 209 in Hamilton Township.

His wife, Ruth Leon, later died at a hospital. The other driver was injured.

Leon was arraigned Friday facing a slew of charges including vehicular homicide while DUI and was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on 25,000$ bail.