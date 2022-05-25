POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Stroudsburg man with theft after they say they he was seen removing catalytic converters from cars.

Troopers responded to the area of Brook Road in Polk Township on April 13 around 3:00 in the afternoon when they received reports that a unknown man was under a car with tools.

While investigating, troopers say that there were an additional two vehicles that were found to have the converters cut out of them. Officials say they later observed 29-year-old Dennis Kowalski, who was a suspect in a vehicle and initiated a stop.

Troopers say they searched Kowalski and found that he had numerous catalytic converters, as well as tools and controlled substances.

Kowalski is charged with multiple counts of theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and other charges. He is currently being held at Monroe County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.