East Stroudsburg man arrested in NY, charged with having more than 100 grams of cocaine

WALKILL, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from East Stroudsburg was charged in Walkill, New York for drug possession during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

New York State Police say they were patrolling on State Route 217 when they observed a 2009 BMW violating traffic laws. They pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Ronald Helvy, 36, of East Stroudsburg.

While being interviewed, troopers say they discovered Helvy was in possession of 102 grams of powder cocaine.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell, both felonies.