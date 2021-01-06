East Stroudsburg man arrested in NY, charged with having more than 100 grams of cocaine

News
Posted: / Updated:

WALKILL, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from East Stroudsburg was charged in Walkill, New York for drug possession during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

New York State Police say they were patrolling on State Route 217 when they observed a 2009 BMW violating traffic laws. They pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Ronald Helvy, 36, of East Stroudsburg.

While being interviewed, troopers say they discovered Helvy was in possession of 102 grams of powder cocaine.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell, both felonies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos