Stroudsburg installs Pride Flags on Main Street

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Downtown Stroudsburg is looking a bit more colorful. More than 60 pride flags are hanging along Main Street and Courthouse Square since Wednesday.

The newly-formed LGBTQ Business Council worked with Stroudsburg Borough to fly the flags. June is Pride Month and the flags will stay up for the next few weeks.

“It’s very important to have visuals and things going on so people feel welcome and will want to come shop in downtown Stroudsburg,” LGBTQ Business Council ambassador Erik Diemer said.

LGBTQ Business Council hopes to expand the program next year adding flags in East Stroudsburg. A pride festival is also being discussed.

