STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new mural at the Stroudsburg High School made its debut in the sunshine. The mural was part of the school’s ‘one roof, many faces’ project.

The art showcases staff and students in the district and is meant to make the students feel more included and show acceptance of all diverse backgrounds.





On Friday students, staff, and even crews from the Stroudsburg borough pasted the large portraits on the side of the high school.

“People driving by and stopping and actually coming up and saying ‘what is going on here? It really is attracting attention and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Leah McKain, art teacher, and Department Chair, at Stroudsburg Area School District.

“Nowadays it feels like everyone’s always by themselves, always doing things on their own, but we’re stronger together,” said Kimani Hanson, junior at Stroudsburg High School.

The mural will stay posted on the side of the high school for a few weeks.