STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroudsburg High School will be dismissed due to a small fire in the boy’s bathroom that caused water damage.

Stroudsburg Area School District states there was a small fire in the upstairs boy’s bathroom of the high school. The fire caused smoke and water damage on the first and second floors.

Stroudsburg Fire Department

The students will not be sent back into the building due to the possible smoke. As a result, high school will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.

All students are evacuated and accounted for, and no injuries have been sustained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.