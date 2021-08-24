Cleanup begins in Stroudsburg after flood waters recede

STROUDSBURG, MONROW COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Water has receded after more than 200 people were evacuated from their homes in Stroudsburg due to flooding early Monday, but issues still remain.

Many residents have returned to Glenn Brook East Apartments, but the water isn’t gone just yet.

Eyewitness News caught up with Alyssa Hinkle who was one of the 200 evacuated. She spent Tuesday morning attempting to get the water out of her car.

“It originally started-ish. You could hear the motor running and bubbling under the water so it was go time. But when I was going, about two other cars were going and I said “no guys let me go first,” because I had the momentum. I wanted to keep it going but right in the middle of my lot, over there, it stalled out,” said Alyssa Hinkle.

She couldn’t believe how fast the water flooded her apartment complex.

“When I went to bed at 10 o’clock, the water wasn’t really cresting. My dog woke me up at midnight. Flash flood is not a joke. It’s just flash like that,” said Hinkle.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. This is a problem. You know, we pay high rent over here. They need to fix this,” said resident Salim Braimah.

Braimah worked through the whole thing. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he got home.

“It was a hot mess. I was just worried about my dog. She was by herself, and I heard everyone got evacuated from the building,” said Braimah.

The temporary shelter at East Stroudsburg University has closed and officials tell Eyewitness News most, if not all, residents were able to return Monday.

However, people like Hinkle are resuming their everyday activities— just now from a rental car.

Officials say to avoid going into the floodwater, things like oil chemical residue and other hazards could pose big problems for anyone who attempts to wade through the water.